Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HZN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Articles

