Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Adam K. Simpson Sells 66,764 Shares

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $598,205.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $10.97 on Friday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Icosavax by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Icosavax by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,079,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 822,348 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 662,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

