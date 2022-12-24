Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

