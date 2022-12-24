Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust
In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
