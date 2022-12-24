Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $25.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.66) to €22.50 ($23.94) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

