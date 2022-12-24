InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.