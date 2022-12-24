Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 10,073 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total value of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at $31,610,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %

CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CrowdStrike

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

