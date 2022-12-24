Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 155,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

