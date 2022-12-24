InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,733.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,733.33 ($69.65).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 6,500 ($78.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($67.06) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($74.10) to GBX 5,900 ($71.67) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.60) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,725 ($57.40) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.43). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,737.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,673.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,435.57.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

