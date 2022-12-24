Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,524,000 after buying an additional 520,440 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.