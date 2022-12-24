iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

