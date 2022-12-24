iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.