iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

