Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ISR opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.25. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

