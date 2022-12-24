Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.25.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

