Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,217 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 424.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 409,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,775,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

