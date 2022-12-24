Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.1 %

PXD opened at $229.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

