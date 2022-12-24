Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $81.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

