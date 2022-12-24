JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,991 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

