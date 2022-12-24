JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $81.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 627.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

