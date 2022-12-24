Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 6,651 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VMW opened at $121.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth about $93,475,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

