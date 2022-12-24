John R. Furner Sells 4,375 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

