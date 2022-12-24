Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Moderna Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.