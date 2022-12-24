Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of KMDA opened at $3.92 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Kamada alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.