Karp Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $188.41 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average is $178.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

