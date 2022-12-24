Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 2,047 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

