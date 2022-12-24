Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 27,672 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.31 and its 200 day moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

