Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $49,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

