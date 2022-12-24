KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

KBR Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. KBR has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $488,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in KBR by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 14,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in KBR by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

