Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $72.18 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

