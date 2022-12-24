KeyCorp Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

NYSE:HWM opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

