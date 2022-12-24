Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $559,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

