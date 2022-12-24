Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives $74.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €48.00 ($51.06) to €54.00 ($57.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($88.30) to €73.00 ($77.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $119.97.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

