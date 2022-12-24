Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

LARK stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

