Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.