Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

