Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $364.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

