Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $200.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $285.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

