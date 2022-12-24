Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

