Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LWAY. TheStreet downgraded Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

LWAY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.49 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966 in the last ninety days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.