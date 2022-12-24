LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.38 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.