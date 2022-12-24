Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI stock opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

