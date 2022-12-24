MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $72.80 Average PT from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.98.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,439,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,124 shares of company stock valued at $49,216,720 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $3,969,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

