Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $337.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $161.00 to $337.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.36.

MDGL opened at $273.56 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,066,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

