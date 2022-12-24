Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$76.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.60.

MG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total value of C$380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at C$713,074.59.

MG opened at C$75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$63.55 and a 52-week high of C$112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.96.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

