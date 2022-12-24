Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

