Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez Sells 40,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$546,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,189,025.29.

Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.54.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.51.

About Alamos Gold

