Mark L. Baum Purchases 25,000 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $334,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harrow Health Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

