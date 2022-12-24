Mark L. Baum Purchases 25,000 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $334,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,367.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Harrow Health Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:HROW opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
