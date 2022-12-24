Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.