McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

