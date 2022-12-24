McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97. The company has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on V shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

